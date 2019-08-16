Phoebe marks big birthday with a tough challenge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A student at Oxford University has decided to celebrate her 21st birthday with a big challenge by walking the Arran Coastal Way while also raising funds for Mind and Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Phoebe Tealby-Watson will be joined by her old school friends and neighbours, sisters Ishbel and Shiona Luke, who all have Scottish relations and whom have visited Arran previously on numerous occasions.

The three friends will be taking on the 105km Arran Coastal Way starting tomorrow (Sunday), with around five of their Oxford University friends joining them at various stages along the way.

The walkers and their families are meeting their own costs so every penny raised is going to the charities. A neighbour at home in Saffron Walden, Essex has thrown his support behind the group and printed t-shirts for the group while Arran friends, made over the years of holidays, have already donated to the cause along with a number of Arran businesses.

Their donation page which can be found at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/arrancoastalway2019 has already raised 145 per cent of their target, raising £1,457 since the start of July.

Phoebe said: ‘We feel incredibly passionate about what these charities work for, particularly given our personal links to the causes. Alzheimer’s Research UK is funding pioneering research with the mission of bringing about the first life-changing dementia treatment by 2025. Mind, the mental health charity, provide advice and support to anyone experiencing a mental health problem and campaign to promote understanding and improve services. Please, please give as much as you feel you can!’

