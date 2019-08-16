MSP Mary Fee to retire

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Scottish Labour’s Mary Fee MSP has announced that she will be retiring at the next Scottish Parliament election in 2021.

The MSP, who represents the west Scotland region, which includes Arran, was first elected in 2011 has said that becoming a Member of the Scottish Parliament was ‘one of the greatest honours of her life’.

Ms Fee, who is 65, has announced that she will retire at the May 2021 Scottish elections as her constituency local party opened selections for the Renfrewshire North & West consistency seat. In her statement, posted on social media, Mary said it was ‘time for a new generation of Labour MSP’s, with real life and work experience’.

The Scottish Labour MSP was the candidate for her Scottish Labour in the 2016 election in Renfrewshire North & West, however was elected again to the Scottish parliament on the regional list.

In her statement, Ms Fee also talks about her proudest achievements during her time as MSP such as securing ‘secure changes to legislation for children affected by imprisonment’ and changing the law to ‘strengthen the human rights of disabled people to have better toilet facilities’. She also adds that she was ‘thrilled’ to vote in favour of equal marriage.

Ending her statement, Ms Fee thanked her colleagues in the Scottish Parliament and her ‘award-winning staff’ for their support, dedication and loyalty.

