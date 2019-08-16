It’s a washout!

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Sub-heading: Lochranza badly hit on day of deluge

Pg 2/3 heading: ‘It felt like a dam had burst,’ says camp site owner

By Hugh Boag

A campsite owner has told how a huge wave of water swept all before it during a major flood.

Kathy Wells who runs Lochranza Caravan and Camping Site with husband Nigel, told how it ‘felt like a dam had burst’ when a huge deluge of water swept through the camp site physically moving sturdy camping pods and carrying off tents and even picnic furniture dumping them 100s of yards away.

The drama unfolded on Friday on a day the whole of Arran was hit by severe flooding. In Lochranza the Gleann Easan Biorach burst its banks at the at the Ballarie Bridge tearing down fences and gorse bushes and flooding the south end of the village.

‘In 10 years running the camp site I have never seen anything like it. It must have been debris from a landslide falling into the burn that made us feel like a dam had suddenly burst, with a wave coming over the camping pods and tossing them about like little ships. Thank goodness no one was hurt,’ Kathy said.

She said it was not uncommon for the burn to burst its banks and when it did so they were able to get everyone out of the way but it was the ‘force and speed’ of the later surge which caused the most damage.

Arran’s retained firefighters spent much of the day at the scene trying to pump water away to try to protect homes and businesses.

The flooding most badly affected the campers who were staying there who lost tents, clothing and equipment when it washed away. Some motorhomes spent the weekend at the village hall, who opened their facilities for them.

The water left the neighbouring Lochranza Golf Course under several feet of water sweeping away fences, bridges and hard-standing. The golf course remains closed while clean up work goes on but it is hopes it will be open by the end of the month.

Kathy said when the flooding subsided the whole area looked like a ‘war zone’ with tents, bridges, trees, rocks and debris covering a wide area. However, she praised the community spirit which saw campers, staff along with 20 to 30 locals mucking in to help clear up the mess.

Kathy said: ‘I really have to say a heartfelt thank you to the villagers of Lochranza, Catacol and Pirnmill who came straight away to tackle the big clear up, to our staff who always go the extra mile for others, and to the public-spirited campers who put their waterproofs on and got stuck in dealing with the crisis. You were wonderful!

‘The campsite is now open, if somewhat dishevelled round the edges, and we expect the golf course to be open again by the end of the month.’

The rising waters also flooded three buildings at the Lochranza Centre CIC, including the new Arran Geopark information centre. And the water also came within inches of some of the Trust Association houses near the health centre stranding elderly residents and damaging gardens and cars.

Arran Geopark ranger Bob Gooday told the Banner: ‘The river burst its banks about 10.30am and we did all we could with shovels and gravel to keep the waters out but we couldn’t stop it. The water flooded the Geopark displays and two accommodation blocks of the centre ruining the carpets which will have to be replaced.’

The water did not start receding until around 3pm and much of the weekend was spent mopping up, but the information centre was able to reopen on Monday.

Elsewhere the torrential rain almost brought the island to a standstill with movement severely restricted.

Three main roads on the island were all closed at the same time on Friday – The String and the Ross Road due to landslides and the Boguillie as a result of the Lochranza flooding. Other sections of the island roads were only passable with care.

Last week Arran had missed the worst of the weather which had badly hit parts of Ayrshire and other parts of Scotland, with the Farmers’ Show enjoying a remarkably dry day.

However with a yellow weather warning all that was to change on Friday. High winds saw the first two ferries of the day cancelled and driving conditions deteriorated throughout the day due to culverts being blocked and debris and landslides leading to road closures.

By late Friday afternoon North Ayrshire Council advised that the String road and the Ross Road were open and Boguillie was passable but flood signs were still in place. Council workers were out all weekend undertaking clear up works, some of which are still ongoing.

Remarkably after the day on Friday the Brodick Highland Games went ahead in warm dry sunshine which helped ease areas of flooding.

The pictures shows the height and volume of the water in the Lochranza campsite during the flood. NO_B33flooding01

Flood waters moved the sturdy camping pods which should be in a line. NO_B33flooding02

Pablo Moran confronting what had been the beautiful first green. The course was covered in river debris. NO_B33flooding03

The campsite in full flow. NO_B33flooding04

This used to be the Junction bathing pool, near the distillery, but it didn’t look like this. NO_B33flooding05

One of the many landslides in Gleann Easan Biorach after the flooding. NO_B33flooding06

The String which was closed by a landslide. NO_B33flooding07

A car splashes through flood water in Lamlash. NO_B33flooding08

Despite their best efforts Geopark staff could not keep the flood waters out. NO_B33flooding09

The Geopark Centre dries out after being flooded. NO_B33flooding10

The scarred hillside above Newton Shore shows the extent of the landslides. NO_B33flooding11