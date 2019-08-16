Corrie’s Capers ready for first book festival

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

The latest book in the Corrie’s Capers series, Tattoo Toorie, is already following it its predecessors successful footsteps and has just been signed up for the Wigtown Book Festival.

The children’s book, written by Alison Page, tells the story of a little dog called Corrie who visits the Edinburgh Tattoo. Illustrated by Kirsty Oxley, the second book in the series has been welcomed by more than 33 stockists on Arran and further afield, including Edinburgh Castle and a number of bookstores in Edinburgh.

The series of books has already gained a loyal following and at the launch event of the latest book at the Glenisle Hotel, Lamlash, supporters joined the author for a book signing event where a large number of copies were sold.

All of the titles in the Corrie Capers series are part of a not of profit venture with all of the sale proceeds being split between funding the next book and the charity Mary’s Meals, for which author Alison Page is the Arran ambassador.

In addition to her work with Mary’s Meals, Alison attends a great number of events where she hosts readings and book signing events with her young fans. One of her fans, Hari, a 7-year-old and winner of an art competition, recently visited Arran to meet the author and the star of the books, Corrie the West Highland terrier.

So successful has the story of Corrie Capers been, that the new book has been included in the programme for the Wigtown Book Festival which takes place between Friday September 27 and Sunday October 6 with over 100 events included in the festival.

Alison will be reading Tattoo Toorie at the Big Wig – the children’s portion of the festival which features a number of well known authors, workshops and puppet shows among many others.

Alison said: ‘Thank you to everyone who came to support the book launch. A huge thanks to Anne and Neil Kennedy for so generously hosting it at the Glenisle Hotel. It was a lovely launch event, enjoyed by old and young alike, and I look forward to the Tattoo Toorie appearing at the Wigtown Book Festival.’

The Tattoo Toorie and the Westie Fest are both available online at https://westie.scot and at a number of outlets on Arran. A full list of stockists can be found on the website where further details about future events, and Corrie, can also be found.

Competition winner Hari visited Arran and met with author Alison Page and Corrie. No_B33Toorie01

Alison, with the help of a number of children, cuts the cake made by Kathryn Allan for the book launch. Photo: Cams Campbell. No_B33Toorie02

Children at another launch event at the Book and Card Centre, Brodick, enjoy being in the Corrie’s Capers frame. No_B33Toorie03

Fans of the series share a laugh with other supporters at the book launch. Photo: Cams Campbell. No_B33Toorie04