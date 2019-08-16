Arran Farmers’ Show 2019 trophy winners              

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Here are the full results of the silver cups and trophies presented at the 183rd Arran Farmers’ Society Show held at Glenkiln Farm, Lamlash on Wednesday August 7.

Overhead

The James Bone Esq Memorial Cup for the Overhead Championship of the Show, N & D Henderson, Kilpatrick Farm, Kilpatrick.

The Robert Heggie Perpetual Cup for the Reserve Overhead Championship, D McKinnon, Hillhead, Bennan.

The James Dunlop Donald Perpetual Points Challenge Trophy for most point gained in Cattle, Sheep and Horse Sections, R, N & S McMaster, Springfield, West Bennan.

Cattle

The late Mary, Duchess of Montrose, Challenge Trophy for the Championship in the Cattle Section, D McKinnon, Hillhead, Bennan.

The Major Thomas Milligan R.E. Cup for the Championship in the Beef Section, D McKinnon, Hillhead, Bennan.

Silver Chalice presented by John Currie for the Reserve Champion in the Beef Section, A Currie, Birchburn, Shiskine.

The John Paterson Bowl for opposite sex to Beef Champion, A Currie, Birchburn, Shiskine.

Silver Cup for the male champion in Class 16, D McKinnon, Hillhead, Bennan.

Lagg Challenge Cup for Best Suckled Calf, N & D Henderson, Kilpatrick Farm, Kilpatrick.

James Inglis Trophy, re-presented by Dr. John C Jenkins, for Best Cow in Milk bred in Arran, A Currie, Birchburn, Shiskine.

Perpetual Trophy for Pure Bred Traditional/Native Cattle Breeds, presented by Minuteman Press, Ayr, D McKinnon, Hillhead, Bennan.

The W.A. Robertson Perpetual Trophy for the Best Stock Handler 16 years or under in the Cattle & Sheep Sections, confined to Arran, A Robertson, Valleyview, Blackwaterfoot

Horse and pony

John M Hamilton Perpetual Trophy for the Championship in the Pony Section, T Warwick, Kings Cross.

Beverley Morrow Trophy for the Reserve Champion in the Pony Section H Adamson, Lamlash.

Murchie Harvey Trophy for Overall Winner in Classes 25/26/27/28/29, T Warwick, Kings Cross

Corriegills Arabian Stud Trophy for Best In-hand Horse or Pony in Classes 20/21/22/23 presented by D&C Hendry, H Adamson, Lamlash

Saddle Up Trophy for Overhead Working Hunter, T Warwick, Kings Cross

Arran’s Cheese Shop Trophy for Reserve Champion Working Hunter H Adamson, Lamlash.

Arran Farmers’ Society Perpetual Trophy for Best Rider 14 years and under, D McNamara, Whiting Bay

John C Picken Perpetual Trophy for Best Pony 13.2 hands and under, C Henderson, Kilpatrick.

Kings Cross Point Memorial Trophy, in memory of Margaret L Abram, for Childhandler with Pony 13.2 Hands or under, E McCrae, Brodick.

Sheep

Craig Wilson Ltd Trophy for Overhead Champion Sheep N & D Henderson, Kilpatrick Farm, Kilpatrick.

Morton Perpetual Cup for Bets Male or Female Blackface Sheep J K & C Bone, Glenkiln, Lamlash.

John Selkirk Memorial Trophy for Reserve Champion in Blackface Sheep Section, J K & C Bone, Glenkiln, Lamlash.

R J Tod Perpetual Trophy for Male Champion Blackface Sheep, J K & C Bone, Glenkiln, Lamlash.

G & J Tod & Sons Silver Cup for Best Home Bred Male, J K & C Bone, Glenkiln, Lamlash.

Perpetual Trophy for Best Home Bred Female, J K & C Bone, Glenkiln, Lamlash

F H McLeod & Sons Trophy for Best Wooled Sheep (BF), J K & C Bone, Glenkiln, Lamlash.

Duke of Montrose Silver Award for Best Leicester, Male or Female, R, N & S McMaster, Springfield, West Bennan.

Arran Farmers’ Society Trophy for Reserve Champion Leicester Sheep Section, M McNeish, Craigview, Kilmory

Royal Bank of Scotland Cup for Champion Texel, N & D Henderson, Kilpatrick Farm, Kilpatrick.

The Donnie McDonald, Balegra, Perpetual Cup for Reserve Champion Texel, J Murchie, Brandon Farm, Brodick

The James Craig Ltd Perpetual Trophy for Best of Opposite Sex to Champion, R, N & S McMaster, Springfield, West Bennan

A McKenzie’s Cup for Champion Suffolk, J Murchie, Greannan, Blackwaterfoot,

Hamilton Bros. (Paisley) Cup for Reserve Champion Suffolk, J Murchie, Brandon Farm, Brodick

Glenside Challenge Cup for Best Group of Three Suffolk Sheep, Male or Female, J Murchie, Brandon Farm, Brodick.

McNiven Trophy presented by D McNiven & Son, Machrie for the Other Breeds Sheep Section, D & A Currie, Bellevue, Shiskine.

Robt. Young & Company Trophy for Reserve Champion in Other Breeds Sheep Section, J McNeish, Balgowan, Shiskine.

Fleece Trophy presented by Wool Growers Ltd, F Anderson, Thistle Dhu, Shiskine.

Drummond Trophy for Sheep with Most Points, N & D Henderson, Kilpatrick Farm, Kilpatrick

Perpetual Trophy presented by the Prudential Assurance Company for Traditional Sheep Breeds, J K & C Bone, Glenkiln, Lamlash.

Arran Gas Company Perpetual Trophy for Best Three Prime Lambs, R, N & S McMaster, Springfield, West Bennan.

Pet lambs

Bank of Scotland Cup for Best Pet Lamb, J Hamill.

Shorn fleeces

Perpetual Rosebowl for the Best Shorn Fleece presented by J & J Lammie, F Anderson, Thistle Dhu, Shiskine.

Dogs

Mrs P Muir Perpetual Trophy for Best Dog, J Crozier, Ardrossan.

Arran Farmers’ Society Trophy for Reserve Champion Dog, McPhaile, Fife.

Sticks

Arran Fine Foods Trophy for Champion Stick, D Brown.

George Battison Perpetual Cup presented by K Sinclair for Best Shepherd’s Crook, D Brown

Tractors

Archie Hamilton Agricultural Engineers Trophy for Champion Vintage Tractor, L Craig.

Raffle prize winners

£100 cash prize, donated by Arran Farmer’s Society: A Ramsay, K McGloin, K McNair, D Brambles, G Irving.

£50 food & £50 spa voucher donated by Auchrannie Resort, R Mann. £100 voucher for Arran Active donated by Arran Active, J Reid. £100 voucher for The Drift Inn donated to J, K & C Bone, Glenkiln, J Dickson.

Forest Safari Tour for two, donated by Mogabout Arran, Iris. Whole lamb for freezer donated by C Currie, Bridge Farm, M Bain. Half day dog training experience donated by Mordor Gun Dogs , K Allan.

Round of golf for four, donated by Shiskine Golf & Tennis Club, M Banasik. After the Rain gift box, donated by Arran Aromatics, M Rooney.

Lawn mower, donated, by R & L Miller, E Simpson. Six Nations rugby fleece, donated by Brian Lees, Gill. Carrs Billington fleece & £20 voucher donated by Carrs Billington, S MacNeil.

Chopping board set donated by A Y Morton, J Craig and K Bone.

A young girl takes an interest in the calves. 01_B33farm01

Judging in the Blackface sheep ring. 01_B33farm02

Alastair Currie picks up a prize for his pure bred animal. 01_B33farm03

Judging underway for the young sheep stockhandler. 01_B33farm04

Overhead champion Texel gimmer with a smiling David Henderson and daughter Emma. 01_B33farm05

Champion vintage tractor winner Lex Craig with his 1963 Massey Ferguson 35x and reserve champion Gordon Kinniburgh with his 1968 Fordson Power Major. 01_B33farm06