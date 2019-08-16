Arran Banner golf – week 33

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday July 31, The Betty Black Cup. A total of 28 played on yet another fine summer’s day. Following some rain on Tuesday the course was offering generous shot-making conditions tempered by some not so generous flag positions. CSS stayed at 63 and after an injury enforced layoff, for the second competition in a row, Stan Rainey confirmed his return to winning ways, this time with a net 60. 1 Stan Rainey 11, 60, 2 Colin Nisbet 13, 63, ACB, 3 Kerr Drumond 6, 63, ACB, 4 Danny Head 6, 63. Alan Foggo returned the lowest gross score with a 68. Magic twos Craig Simpson @2nd, Stan Rainey @3rd, Neil Richardson @4th Murray Foggo @6th, Colin Nisbet @17.

Wednesday August 7, The McNicol Cup. A total of 16 played in the McNicol, one of the club’s oldest and grandest trophies. Conditions were fine and some marvellous golf was played and with five 3s on the back nine, four of them on successive holes, captain in charge of vice Wolfi Kroner must have thought his fine net 6o would prevail only for Kevin McAleney to sneak in an even finer net 59 to win. 1 Kevin McAleney 10, 59 and lowest gross, 2 Wolfi Kroner 15, 60, 3 Ronnie Mann 12, 63, 4 Markus Kroner 8, 64. CSS came down to 62. Magic twos Markus Kroner @9th, Kevin McAleney @13th.

Sunday August 11, The Lifeboat Stableford. A total of 15 played on what was, by recent standards at least, an uncharacteristically dreich morning for the last of our 2019 charity support opens. CSS went out to 65/34 Stableford points and Wolfi Kroner continued his recent winning ways to beat that by two shots. 1 Wolfi Kroner 14, 36pts, 2 Douglas Graham 14, 34, 3 Danny Head 6, 32, 4 Stan Rainey 10, 31. Magic twos Wolfi Kroner, Stan Rainey @17th.

Fixtures: Friday August 16, AGA Champion of Champions at Lamlash Golf Club. Sunday August 18, The Aitken Rosebowl Foursomes, one draw for partners at 10am. Wednesday August 21, Summer Trophy.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday August 1, Summer Cup, CSS 64. 1 Robert Calder 71-10=61, 2 Iain Murchie 69-6=63, 3 John O’Sullivan 89-24=65, BIH, 4 Jim Young 82-17=65, BIH, scratch Dougie MacFarlane 66. Magic twos R Calder @5th, G Andrew @4th, W Currie @16th – rollover continues.

Friday August 2, Dan Crawford Salver – Lifeboat Day. 1 Tom McMillan 42pts BIH, 2 Robert Calder 42pts, 3 Alan Short 40pts. Best scratch Dougie Macfarlane 34pts. Magic twos six recorded.

Thursday August 8, Summer Cup, CSS 65. 1 Martin Wallbank 75-16=59, 2 Robert Calder 72-9=63, 3 Iain Murchie 71-6=65. Best scratch, Iain Murchie 71. Magic twos Alan Smith @16th, Iain Murchie @16th – rollover continues.

Monday August 12, Hamilton Bowl, CSS 64. 1 Lee Dutton 85-19=66.

Ladies section: Monday July 24, Stroke 4, CSS 66, par 65. 1 Liz Sinclair 88-19=69, 2 Alison Young 90-12=78. Scratch, Liz Sinclair 88.

Wednesday August 7, Fleet 5, CSS 64, par 65. 1 Kate McAdam 83-16= 67, 2 Sheena Murchie 85-14=71. Scratch, Kate mcAdam 83.

Fixtures: Sunday August 18, Jamieson Cup, 9.30am and 12.30pm. Thursday August 22, Summer Cup, make up own groups.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday August 8, Captain’s Prize – ladies. Silver: 1 Jenni Turnbull 53-11=42. Jenni won Scratch Barometer and Veterans Trophy, 2 Liz Kerr 56-11=45, 3 Sue Biggar 59-9=50. Bronze: 1 and winner of Captains Prize, Carol Calder 62-20=42 BIH, 2 Rosemary Dobson 67-24=42, 3 Julia Salton 66-21=45.

Saturday August 10, Gents Captains Prize. 1st class: 1 H Bannatyne 45-4=41, 2 C Watson 49-7=42, 3 T Gowan 49-5=44. Scratch, Ali Gray 44. 2nd class: 1 R Black 56-19=37, winner of the Captains Prize and Veterans Tankard, 2 I Robertson 51-11=40, 3 G Ash 53-13=40. Magic twos C Watson, D Markham, H Bannatyne, T Gowan, R Traill.

Sunday August 11, Allan Maxwell Golf Day. A total of 19 teams took part in what could only be described as a wet and cold supposedly summer’s day. With donations from those who could not play the group raised around £1,100 which goes to Marie Curie. Many thanks to all who played, donated prizes or both. Thanks to all the local businesses for their contributions. This day would not be possible without you.

Prize winners were: 1 64pts, J Dalziel, J Nimmo, J Paterson, M Smith, 2 59pts, A Brown, J Keohome, J Ferrier, G Dunlop, 3 58pts, Team Para Para, Stevie Crawford, Joe Faulkner and Graham Martlew. Most putts on the 10th with 12 putts, Colin Aitken, David Duthie, Iain Robertson, Alison Robertson. Hole prize winners: 1st Hole n/p in 2 gents, Louis Taylor. 2nd hole n/p in 3 ladies, Ghislaine Taylor. 3rd hole n/p gents, Craig Young. 4th hole n/p ladies, Fiona Henderson. 5th hole longest putt sunk open, Sandy Miles. 6th hole n/p in 2 ladies, Ghislaine Taylor. 7th hole n/p gents, John Graham. 8th hole longest putt sunk open, Barbara Wilson. 9th hole longest drive gents, Sandy Kerr. 10th hole n/p ladies, Sandra Miles. 11th hole longest putt sunk, Duncan Markham. 12th hole n/p open, John Paterson.

Clare Buchanan (Maxwell) said: ‘Congratulations to all our winners. Hope to see you next year! Check our website for date and details.’

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday August 7, Sweep and magic twos. 1 J McGovern 72-13=59, 2 R McLean 76-14=62, 3 G Andrew 71-9=62, scratch.

Saturday August 10, 18 Hole Sweep. 1 R McLean 73-14=59, scratch, 2 L Dickson 74-9=65. Magic twos D Hayes @13th.

Fixtures: Saturday August 17, 18 Hole Sweep, ballots at 9am and 2pm. Wednesday August 21, Sweep and magic twos, ballot at 5.30pm.

Brodick Golf Club

Thursday August 8, Brodick Senior Open, 53 played, CSS 66. 1 R McCrae 38pts, 2nd D Robertson 37pts, 3rd C Wall 37pts. Sweep Results: age 55-64 incl. 1 C Wall 37pts, 2 C Sparling 36pts, 3 C Derbyshire 35pts. Age 65 and over, 1 R McCrae 38pts, 2 D Robertson 37pts, 3 T Raeside 35pts.

Nearest the pin – 4th S Sharma, 7th D McKinnie, 13th S Sharma, 15th L Hartley. Thanks to sponsors Armitage Groundworks and Andrew Yates Engineers.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday August 6, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary. 1 Phil Betley 64, 2 Ross Trail 65, 3 Campbell Laing 67.

Fixtures: Tuesday August 20, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary final round, tee off 12.30pm/5.30pm. Tuesday August 27, Lawson Cameron Cup final day, 5.30pm and sweep at 12.30pm.

SWI Golf

Monday August 12, SWI 12 hole competition. A total of nine ladies played in the annual competition at Shiskine on a lovely sunny evening. The Federation have donated a new trophy for this event which can have the winners names engraved on it. President Jerry Arthur presented the trophy to the winner Alice Anderson. The other prize winners were Ellie Jones who was second, Pat Adamson, third and Elizabeth Kelso, scratch.

The golf was followed by a delicious supper with sandwiches made by Alan and cakes baked by some of the golfers. The raffle raised £48 for Federation funds.

Fixture: Tuesday August 27, SWI National Finals with teams from all over Scotland will play at Shiskine starting at 10.30am.

Arran Golfers Association

Monday August 12, Champion of Champions round one at Lamlash Golf Club. This was re-scheduled from the postponed last Friday due to the road closures owing to flooding. The course was in wonderful condition. A huge thanks to the greens staff, and also Lamlash Golf Club for such fantastic hospitality. Some good golf played. Whiting Bay (Danny Head) lost to Champion (Ewan McKinnon), Brodick (Ross Duncan) beat Lochranza (Graeme Andrew), Lamlash (Todd Jameson) beat Machrie Bay (Hamish Bannatyne) and Shiskine (Jack McNally) lost to Corrie (Gordon Hendry).

The host club suggested playing the next two games on Fridays. The players and officials were consulted and unanimous agreement to have the semis on Friday August 16 and the final on Friday August 23, both at 5.30pm. Please note this is different to the fixture list. The main reason is to attract more spectators, so hopefully you can come along and watch the best on Arran battling it out on an amazing course.

Jim Henderson kindly did the draw for the semis and it is champion (Ewan McKinnon) v Brodick (Ross Duncan), Corrie (Gordon Hendry) v Lamlash (Todd Jameson).

SWI president Jerry Arthur presents the SWI Trophy to Alice Anderson, winner of the SWI 12 hole competition. Joining her are runner up Ellie Jones, and third place winner Pat Adamson and Elizabeth Kelso, scratch. No_B33golf01

Three Arran teams recently played at the area finals of the Coronation Foursomes at Pollok Golf Club. Piet Johnston and Fiona Scott won the qualifying round at Machrie, Sheila Gray and Elizabeth Kelso won at Shiskine and Carole Stewart and Fiona Henderson won at Brodick. No_B33golf02