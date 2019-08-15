Announcements – August 17, 2019

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATH

PRESTAGE: Richard – Sadly passed away on Monday, 5th August 2019. Richard, aged 59 years, cherished son of Fiona Tait and loving father of Martin. Funeral ceremony at Clyde Coast and Garnock Valley Crematorium on Tuesday, 20th August at 1:00 pm to which all are welcome. Transport available from 11:05 ferry and returning, after refreshments at the Seamill House Hotel for 6:00 pm ferry. Family flowers only please.