Kids stay active during summer holidays

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

More than 160 children enjoyed taking part in an assortment of fun sporting activities during a three day summer sports event hosted by Active Schools and local volunteers.

Familiar face, Archie McNicol, St Matthews Active Schools coordinator, returned to Arran with Ewan Jamieson, Garnock Active Schools coordinator and Craig McBirnie of KA Leisure to join with Eilidh Hamill, Arran sports ambassador, to host the event aimed at P1 to P7 children.

While teaching the children the rules of football, basketball and athletics, a number of fun activities also taught the children basic skills and developed their abilities. Children made good use of all of the equipment available at Arran High School and used the indoor and outdoor facilities with their friends.

Active Schools works in partnership with SportScotland, the national agency for sport, to promote, develop and support sporting and physical activity for young children across all of Scotland’s 32 local authorities.

Speaking after the event, Arran sports ambassador Eilidh Hamill, said: ‘The week overall was a great success. Giving the chance for kids to get moving and stay active during the holiday is essential. The children have endless energy, enthusiasm and laughs and working with the amazing coaches and sports coordinators was inspiring.

‘I am grateful for the opportunity this week has given me in enhancing my coaching experience. A new Active schools sports coordinator will be appointed at the end of summer and I am really looking forward to working with them in the future and creating more opportunities like this week.’

A large group of enthusiastic children pictured at the sports day with Ewan Jamieson, Garnock Active Schools coordinator, Craig McBirnie, KA Leisure, Archie McNicol, St Matthews Active Schools coordinator and Eilidh Hamill, Arran sports ambassador. 01_B32sports01

Eyes on the goal, two young boys enjoy playing basketball. 01_B32sports02

Young basketball players practise their aiming skills. 01_B32sports03

A favourite played with soft balls, children enthusiastically take part in a game of running red rover. 01_B32sports04

Craig McBirnie devises a number of fun activities for children which helps to develop their skills. 01_B32sports05

Out in the summer sunshine, children take part in a team relay race. 01_B32sports06

Two young boys race to the finish line in a sprint finish. 01_B32sports07

Relay runners are all smiles as they prepare to hand on the batons. 01_B32sports08

Team spirit, children cheer on their runner who sets off with the relay baton. 01_B32sports09

A young girl dashes to the finishing line with the baton firmly in hand. 01_B32sports10