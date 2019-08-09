Government reject offer for yard

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An offer to hand a share of ownership of the Ferguson Marine shipyard to the Scottish government has been rejected, according to reports this week.

The owner of the Port Glasgow yard’s where the MV Glen Sannox is being built, Clyde Blowers Capital, is said to have tabled the new proposal last week.

According to the BBC it also presented legal advice, commissioned by Clyde Blowers Capital, that the proposed deal would be within European rules on procurement and state aid – the extent to which governments are allowed to intervene in support of businesses.

But that advice is said to have been flatly rejected by the Scottish government, saying it is obliged to seek the lowest cost option.

Instead it is claimed it could use a clause in the £45m of loan agreements between the Scottish government and Ferguson Marine Engineering Limited (FMEL), through which it could take over the yard for only £1, which would avoid administration.

The decision either means there has to be more injection of capital from Clyde Blowers, to cover the extra cost of the ferry contract, or the nationalised takeover of the business by the Scottish government.

Either way there yet seems to be a way out of the impasse which has seriously delayed the completion of the MV Glen Sannox, bound the the Ardrossan to Brodick route and her sister ship, only known as Hull 802.