Glen Sannox is ‘only option’ Greene tells ferry group

The troubled MV Glen Sannox, currently lying unfinished in a Port Glasgow shipyard, is Arran’s only option for a new ferry, MSP Jamie Greene has told the Arran Ferry Action Group

They recently invited the Conservative West of Scotland MSP and Consarvatvie transport spokesman to the island to meet with them and explore how he might help them lobby those responsible for the Arran ferry service.

Apokesman from the group said after the meeting: ‘The MSP could hardly have anticipated the bombardment of information we fired at him, but stoically recorded your frustrations, which we continue to collate, filling many pages of his notebook.

‘It was immediately clear that Jamie is knowledgeable about ferry matters, both from a practical and political point of view. As his party spokesman for transport, he meets regularly with the transport minister and other stakeholders. Jamie has been a member of the Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee (RECC) since its inception and impressed us with his apolitical, pragmatic approach.

‘He has already met with CalMac’s new group chief executive officer, Duncan Mackison, and told us he was encouraged by this appointment. CalMac are currently developing a long-term ferry plan, so it is essential that we let them know what sort of ferries we want.

‘With regard to the ill-fated Glen Sannox, Ferguson Marine and CMAL are currently in mediation. However, Jamie warned that regardless of what decisions are taken to complete the vessel, it remains our only option for a new ferry.

‘As to the design disaster of the new Brodick germinal, with its profligate cost overrun from £18m to £31.2m, he explained that lines of accountability make it extremely difficult to hold government bodies to account. We impressed upon Jamie our determination to do all we can to prevent a similar waste of public money at the Ardrossan terminal. We pointed out that to date, all our requests for evidence that these developments will improve reliability and resilience have been refused. Jamie promised to obtain this evidence.

‘It was agreed that, between us, we would draw up a list of questions aimed at eliciting meaningful answers and appropriate action.

‘Summarising almost three hours of intense discussion, Jamie raised the frightening prospect of a major failure on the ageing MV Caledonian Isles putting it out of service for many months. With no spare vessels in their fleet, CalMac would struggle to maintain a lifeline service. This scenario, he believes, should shape our priorities in tackling those responsible, and he left us in no doubt that he will do all he can support us.

‘Let us hope our other MSP changes his mind and agrees to meet and confer with an organisation legitimately representing more than a thousand of his constituents on the island.’

Mr Greene said: ‘I had a very constructive meeting with this group of islanders. It’s clear that there are many concerned ferry users on Arran and I commend them for working together to highlight their concerns.

‘From the Ardrossan Harbour development, technical problems on the ferries and, of course, the continued saga of the new Arran ferry which looks to be nearly two years late, it is completely understandable why people on the island are frustrated with the ferry service.

‘This is why I will continue to work with any ferry user group where possible to stand up for our island communities and hold CalMac and the Scottish Government’s feet to the fire. This is not a party political issue, and I hope that other local politicians will join me to stand up for our island communities.’

Jamie Greene MSP with members of the ferry action group in Brodick. No_B32ferry01

Mr Green makes notes of the concerns highlighted by the lobby group. No_B32ferry02