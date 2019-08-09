Double win for Alastair at Lamlash Open

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash Golf Club

Saturday and Sunday August 3 and 4, Lamlash Open. More than 140 gents applied to enter the Open and due to cancellations and non-shows 135 teed up on Saturday.

The event, now in its 36th year, went ahead with a rather uncertain weather forecast. The club’s green staff had prepared a course in great condition, thanks to the weather of the past few weeks. However, apart from the early starters on Sunday the weather conditions were superb matched by the competitors excellent low scoring, with the course unprotected from any wind conditions. There were also good stories at both ends of the scale.

Craig Young, playing off +1, almost swept the boards again registering a scratch 61 on Saturday followed by a scratch 63 on Sunday in spite of playing in the worst weather conditions. A one handicapper and champion of his home course playing in the best conditions of the weekend managed to register a net score of 157 and another with a handicap of 5 had a no return on both days.

Many of the club members featured in the prizes, a few were Arran born but now reside on the mainland.

Saturday winners for sponsored holes were: 1 drive Ewan McKinnon, 1 n/pin Neil Cameron, 2 n/pin Alan Ferguson, 3 drive 13+ Cliff Martin, 3 n/pin James Conlan, 4 n/pin Nick Clark, 5 n/pin Alan Maudsley, 6 drive Aiden Moore, 6 n/pin Bob Macrae, 7 n/pin Peter Gossman, 8 n/pin Craig Young, 9 n/pin Ker Manson, 10 n/pin Ian Kennedy, 11 n/pin Jack Brown, 12 n/pin Matt Harvey, 13 n/pin Alex Farmer, 14 n/pin Stuart Cameron, 15 n/pin Craig Grant, 16 n/pin Mark McMillan, 17 n/pin Ian Kennedy, 18 target Chris Wall, 18 n/pin Ian Kennedy.

Sunday winners for sponsored holes were: 1 drive Ewan McKinnon, 1 n/pin Alan Ferguson, 2 n/pin Aiden Moore, 3 drive 13+ Neil Docherty, 3 n/pin Stuart Cameron, 4 n/pin Robert Young, 5 n/pin Kenny Glen, 6 drive Alan Wells, 6 n/pin Graeme Buchanan, 7 n/pin Calum Rae, 8 n/pin Chris Wall, 9 n/pin Ian Docherty, 10 n/pin Mark McMillan, 11 n/pin Paul Cowan, 12 n/pin Robert Calder, 13 n/pin Ian Taylor, 14 n/pin Neil Young, 15 n/pin Ewan McKinnon, 16 n/pin Robert Calder, 17 n/pin Gordon Watson, 18 Target Ian Kean, 18 n/pin Todd Jameson. Overall booby highest net returned, Mr Fenwick.

Saturday Cup for the PHT, 1 William Currie 67-10=57, 2 Nick Clark 67-5=62 BIH on last three holes, 3 Steven O’Day 71-9=62. Sunday Cup for the Drift Inn, 1st Craig McCance 74-15-59 BIH, 2 Norrie McIntyre 68-9=59, 3 Robert Calder 69-9=60 BIH.

Senior scratch 60+ was Paul Clark with 145. Senior handicap 60+ was Alastair Crawford with 123.

Lamlash Bay Hotel Cup for best local player, 1 Norrie McIntyre 124, 2 Wiliam Currie 125, BIH, 3 Ewan McKinnon 125. Isle of Arran Distillery Quaich for scratch, 1 Craig Young 124, 2 Ewan McKinnon 125, 3 Stuart Cameron 136.

The Open Cup, 1 Alastair Crawford 123, 2 Norrie McIntyre 124, 3 Ewan McKinnon 125 BIH, 4 Mark Carnegie 125 BIH, 5 William Currie 125.

Following the presentation of prizes the evening was ably rounded off with the music provided by Tom McGarrigle. Next year’s Open will be subject to a possible change of date- scheduled for August 8 and 9 – and may be brought forward by one week. Once confirmed the annual Open will be held on the first Saturday and Sunday of August regardless of the calendar.

Fixtures: Sunday August 18, McLean Salver. Draw: Andy Pattison v Todd Jameson, William Currie v Neil Young, Robert Calder v Norrie McIntyre, Stuart Campbell v Ewan McKinnon. Thursday September 5, McLean Salver second round. Friday September 6, McLean Salver final at 5pm.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday August 31, Sweep and magic twos. 1 J McGovern 73-14=59, 2 A Smith 72-13=59, scratch, 3 J Adams 73-11=62. Lots of magic twos with John Adams and Robert McLean scoring a magic one @13th.

Saturday August 3, 18 Hole Sweep. 1 J McGovern 72-13=59, 2 E McKinnon 59-0=59. Hole in one, Euan McKinnon at the 2nd.

Fixtures: Saturday August 10, 18 Hole Sweep, ballots at 9am and 2pm. Wednesday August 14, Summer Cup, ballot at 5.30pm.

Shiskine Golf Club

Saturday August 3, Junior Club Championship Final. Cousins Donald and Rory Currie. Congratulations to Rory Currie on winning the Junior Championship on the 12th Hole. They both played very well and were a credit to themselves and the Club.

Sunday August 4, McCutcheon Trophy. 1st class: 1 and scratch, Alan Stewart 44-7=37, 2 D Duthie 44-5=39, 3 K McKinley 47-4=43. 2nd class: 1 T Ellis 55-17=38, 2 J Smith 49-8=41, 3 Kema Genda 54-12=42. Magic twos, Sandy Kerr, K McKinley, D Duthie.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday July 30, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary. 1 Ross Trail 63, 2 Campbell Laing 67, 3 Brian Sherwood 72.

Fixtures: Tuesday August 13, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary, tee off 12.30pm/5.30pm.

Alastair Crawford with the Senior Shield at the Lamlash Open. No_B32golfK01

Winner of the Lamlash Open, Alastair Crawford collects the Open Cup. No_B32golfK02

Wishing each other the best of luck, cousins Donald and Rory Currie competed against each other in the Shiskine Junior Championship. No_B32golfK03