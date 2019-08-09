Corrie Film Club presents…

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Florida Project (2017, USA, Cert 15)

Corrie Film Club’s August film is warm, winning, and gloriously alive. It is Sean Baker’s The Florida Project, a deeply moving and unforgettably poignant look at childhood.

Set on a stretch of highway just outside the imagined utopia of Disney World, the film follows six-year-old Moonee and her rebellious mother Halley over the course of a single summer. The two live week to week at ‘The Magic Castle’, a budget hotel managed by Bobby (Willem Dafoe at his best), whose stern exterior hides a deep reservoir of kindness and compassion. Despite her harsh surroundings, the precocious and ebullient Moonee has no trouble making each day a celebration of life, her endless afternoons overflowing with mischief and grand adventure as she and her ragtag playmates—including Jancey, a new arrival to the area who quickly becomes Moon’s best friend—fearlessly explore the utterly unique world into which they’ve been thrown.

Unbeknownst to Moonee, however, her delicate fantasy is supported by the toil and sacrifice of Halley, who is forced to explore increasingly dangerous possibilities in order to provide for her daughter.

See this film at Corrie and Sannox village hall tomorrow (Sunday) at 8pm. All welcome.

A poster for The Florida Project. No_B32Corrie01