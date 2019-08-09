Beach Buddies take up litter fight in Brodick

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The first event held by the newly formed group, Arran Beach Buddies, took place last weekend with a good number of volunteers attending a clean up of Brodick beach.

Armed with litter pickers, bright tabards and refuse bags, the group cleaned the length of the beach from the Boathouse all the way along Fisherman’s Walk to the pathway across the golf course.

A spokesman for the Beach Buddies said: ‘Despite the inclement weather forecast and an early start due to tidal conditions an impressive number of volunteers turned out. Among the rubbish recovered was a mountain bike, a tent, sleeping bags, underwear, a traffic cone and several bags of papers, plastics and other waste.

‘Thanks to the all of the volunteers, our sponsors Isle of Arran Dairies and the Parlour and Liz Mclean of the Brodick Co-op. A special thanks too, to Team Auchrannie who joined us for the Brodick event.’ North Ayrshire Council also showed their support by supplying pickers, hoops and refuse bags.

The next monthly event for Beach Buddies is scheduled to take place on Sunday September 8, but the venue has not been confirmed as yet, as the organisation is scheduling their work in conjunction with other local groups and organisations to avoid duplication or repetition.

Further information about future events, updates and volunteering can be found by searching for Beach Buddies Isle of Arran on Facebook.

Volunteers line the Brodick beach bridge prior to cleaning the beach. 01_B32beach01

Participants form a line and scour the beach for litter. 01_B32beach02

Representing Team Auchrannie these three volunteers wasted no time in getting to work. 01_B32beach03

Leaving no stone unturned, these volunteers check every nook and cranny for litter. 01_B32beach04