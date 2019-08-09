Announcements – August 10, 2019

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

BROWN: Chiv – Peacefully at Forefaulds Care Home, East Kilbride on 2nd August. Chiv, much loved husband of Hazel (Syme), beloved father of Andrew and Valerie and a loving Grandpa of Cameron and Lauren. After a cremation in Lanarkshire, a memorial service will be held in Whiting Bay and Kildonan Parish Church on Monday 12th August at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please.

RANKIN: John Robert – Died suddenly in his beloved Pirnmill on Friday, 2nd August 2019. The funeral service will be held in St Bride’s Church, Lochranza on Wednesday, 14th August 2019 at 12.30pm to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please but you are welcome to wear something green, or your favourite team’s scarf.