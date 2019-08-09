All set for tractor rally

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

This weekend sees the annual tractor rally taking place at the Arran Heritage Museum at Rosaburn, Brodick, and it will be the largest yet.

Local owners are invited to bring along their tractors on the morning whether they are vintage, restored, modern, or just run of the mill, with the event starting tomorrow (Sunday) at 12.30pm.

This is a wonderful opportunity for the public to see the variety of makes and sizes of vehicles produced over the years, and perhaps to marvel at the progress which has been made in automating so many tasks which can now be undertaken with these marvellous machines.

Following judging, a prize will be presented for the best presented vehicle, and all entrants will receive a rosette.