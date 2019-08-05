Announcements – August 3, 2019

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATH

McNAUGHT: William Mc-Kinlay (Bill). At home with family on Friday 26th July 2019 Bill of Larachbeg, Sannox sadly passed away. After a cremation in Glasgow a memorial service will be held in Corrie Church at 11.30 on Thursday 8th August which we hope will be attended by all of Bill’s friends, neighbours and acquaintances on Arran.

MEMORIAM

FOTHERINGHAM, ALISTAIR

In loving memory of Alistair Fotheringham beloved husband, father and grandpa who died 6th August 2018, aged 75.

Forever remembered.