Youngsters use their marbles in engineering challenge

The annual Arran engineering competition attracted a good entry this year with a number of mechanically minded entrants competing to propel a marble as far as possible.

The demonstration of the marvellous machines took place at Lamlash Church hall where judges Donald McNicol, Gavin Steven and Rory Cowan selected the top three contraptions.

The task was to build a marble track within a limited envelope so that a marble, or marbles, would run for as far as possible and take as long as possible. Marks were awarded for length of track and duration of run and further merit was given for ingenuity, originality and presentation of each entry.

Taking first prize was Daisy McNamara whose marble travelled 32.3 metres in 1 min and 53 secs, second was Faye Godwin and Shaila Campbell whose marble travelled 15 metres in 1min, 1o secs. In third place was Alec Stewart whose marble travelled 4 metres in 20 secs.

Organiser and judge Rory Cowan said: ‘All entries were well thought out and worked well. The winning entry was a well built box frame with an external track wound around the perimeter and where the initial marble released a trigger to release a further marble.

‘The second placed entry was ingenious in that it consisted of a cascade of 13 individual tracks each one triggering the next so that the length of run was extended as was the time. The third placed entry was very elegant and rustic using a bamboo space frame with a twine suspended wooden track. A little further time on the build could most certainly have produced a trigger mechanism to release further marbles and thus take it closer into contention but with that said, very well done to all.

‘All entrants could describe their entries well and had a good understanding of the need to control speed, slope and friction as well as offering a fundamentally workable entry. Thanks to all the entrants and their supporters for making it a most enjoyable morning.’

The engineering competition, now in its fourth year, initially started as a school’s only competition aimed at pupils, however it has since been extended to include adults and carries cash prizes for the top three places.

Taking first place with an impressive machine was Daisy McNamara with her father Andy. No_B31engin01

Third place winner Alec Stewart impressed the judges with his machine which propelled a marble four metres in 20 seconds. No_B31engin02

Judges described Faye Godwin and Shaila Campbell’s machine as ingenious and awarded it second place in the competition. No_B31engin03