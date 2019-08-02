Unbeaten Southend dominate in push for league title

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Southend 7

Lamlash 0

Arran Dairies League

Lamlash had their hopes dashed when they faced unbeaten Southend with an outside chance of the league title going into Monday’s game. They were hoping to continue their fine performance after their first win against Brodick in many a year the previous week.

However they came up against a determined Southend team who showed no mercy. Lamlash were dealt a blow early on when Johnny Sloss limped off, unable to shake off a recurring ankle injury.

Southend were dominating the game and with just ten minutes before half time a perfectly weighted through ball was met by the run of Donald Park who made no mistake in making it 1-0.

The second Southend goal was a screamer from long range from Mak Russell who scored his first goal of the season in superb style.

In the second half Southend went from strength to strength. Corey Allan scored twice for the home side, both from headed corners.

Youngsters Liam Bremner, Gregor Crichton and James Currie also scored to complete the scoring.

Referee Andy McNamara gave Corey the man of the match award for the second week running for scoring a brace and making some advancing runs from his left back role.

Southend just need a single point from one of their two remaining fixtures to retain the Arran Dairies league shield.

Golden Boot

Johnny Sloss (Lamlash) 16

Ryan Armstrong (Southend) 14

Joel Small (Brodick) 11

Liam Bremner (Southend) 9

Gregor Crichton (Southend) 7

Donald Park (Southend) 5

Lewis Kennedy (Southend) 5

Ben Tattersfield (Lamlash) 4

Kyle McNicol (Brodick) 4

Corey Allan (Southend) 4

Arran Dairies League table

P W L D F A +/- PTS

Southend 6 6 0 0 39 2 +37 18

Lamlash 8 5 3 0 33 19 +14 15

Brodick 6 4 2 0 30 13 +17 12

Northend 6 1 5 0 6 38 -32 3

Shiskine 6 0 6 0 6 42 -36 0