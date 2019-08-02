Sun shines for Shiskine ladies in Open Greensome

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The ladies of Shiskine Golf Club enjoyed sunny weather and an excellent turnout of 112 ladies from near and far at their annual Shiskine Ladies Open Greensome.

But it was not all plain sailing for the ladies who faced a challenging east wind, and despite this, there were some impressive scores.

Taking the title was Alice Anderson and Jerry Arthur who secured a great score, as did all the other winners who joined them in the battle against the wind.

Alongside the Open players raised £326 on the day and a further £60.65 from collection boxes and donations for Target Ovarian Cancer.

Fiona Scott, Shiskine lady convenor, said: Congratulations to Alice Anderson and Jerry Arthur and to everyone else for their participation and generosity. We hope to see you all again next year’.

Full results from the Open are as follows: 1 Alice Anderson and Jerry Arthur 40, 2 J McLeod and M Cook 41, BIH and least putts 17, 3 Fiona Malcolm and Eunice Muir 41, 4 D Duncan and Gill McLeod 41.5, BIH, 5 Clare Buchanan and Moira Ritchie 41.5, 6 L Samuel and J McGinley. Scratch, Jenni Turnbull and Ann May 49. Hole prizes: 1st Fiona Henderson and Winifred McCallum, 2nd Susan Butchard and Muriel Gillingham, 3rd Ali McCall and M McKean, 4th Alice Anderson and Jerry Arthur, 5th M Quinn and P McGregor, 6th E Mulholland and Ann Mumby, 7th Marlene Waudby and P Melville, 8th Ann McVicar and Yvonne Brothers, 9th Ele Hunter and Donna McKerrel, 10th MJ Tod and Gay McKay, 11th Alice and Jerry, 12th E Mulholland and Ann Mumby.

Winners Alice Anderson and Jerry Arthur with their trophies. No_B31Shiskine01

Happy smiles all round, some of the winners from the Shiskine Open day. No_B31Shiskine02