Prepare to be bowled over at fancy dress cricket fun day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It’s that time of the year again when cricket enthusiasts delve into their dressing up boxes and pack out ArCaS in an effort to be the most ridiculously dressed team for the annual cricket fun day hosted by Sannox Cricket Club.

The frivolous fun and good natured shenanigans of the six a side tournament takes place today (Saturday) at the Ormidale Pavilion starting at noon.

As usual, the rules and format are made up as the day progresses and are subject to change, hourly.

There will be a bar, tombola, burgers, fitting music and questionable commentary from Rich E Beno who said: ‘Please note that this is a fund raising event and food and beverages are available so players and spectators are asked to not bring their own refreshments’.

Serious players are discouraged and further detail may be found on the club Facebook page or by phoning Eric Dunn on 07786906992.

Organiser Eric Dunn presents the winning team, Hawaii Five-O with their award at last year’s fun day. No_B31cricket13-768×1024