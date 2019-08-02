Hiroshima Day commemoration

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

This year the Arran CND group will commemorate Hiroshima Day and the dropping of the atomic bombs on Japan with a short and reflective ceremony at the Peace Tree in Whiting Bay. It was planted in 1987 and is situated just up the hill from MBS in the centre of the village. The group will meet there at 6pm on Tuesday August 6 and everyone is invited to join them.