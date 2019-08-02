Generous support raises £4,100 for Brodick Church

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The sun shone brightly and the crowds arrived when Brodick Church held their annual summer fair last weekend. A very good turnout also went to Brodick Golf Club on the following Thursday for the church’s annual auction.

Both events between them raised over £4,100, due in no small measure to the hard work of church members and friends, but also to the generosity of those who attended both events, for which the church is extremely grateful.

The Duck Derby was won by Kathleen Boag, second prize went to Mrs A Galbraith, and the third prize to Chris Clugston. Chris won a Wooleys hamper which can be collected at Wooleys bakers shop in Brodick but so far the church has been unable to make contact with him to pass on the good news. The church quiz was won by a Mr and Mrs Wilson from Edinburgh whose name was drawn from a sizeable list of correct entries.