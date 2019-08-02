Disney fans in for a treat at Brodick Castle’s Jungle Book Trail

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Adventure Playpark at Brodick Castle will pay homage, in the most ideal surroundings, to the Walt Disney classic, The Jungle Book, next week when it hosts a new fun event called the Jungle Book Trail.

Taking place from Sunday August 4 to Sunday August 11, the event will feature many of the classic characters from the much loved story and along with the castle itself will be a perfect activity for the whole family to enjoy.

On offer for young visitors will be a mission to help the safari guide on his quest to find the ‘bear necessities’ and there’s a prize from King Louis’ treasure chest for all of those that do.

Special artwork and music will help to bring the story to life and there is no charge, other than Castle admission, to take part in the fun.

The Jungle Book Trail will take place between noon and 4pm every day and finishes and starts inside the adventure play park.