Arran takes the triple with gold win at Prestwick

Arran Coastal Rowing Club (ACRC), fresh from the recent World Championships in Stranraer, have secured another four gold medals for their trophy cabinet at the Prestwick regatta, earning themselves the Prestwick trophy for the third time writes Dave Ingham.

The club took their purpose built skiff, Seabhag, on the short journey down to Prestwick to join six other Clyde coastal rowing clubs to attend the Prestwick CRC regatta.

The weather was overcast but the sea was flat calm with the promise of a good days racing ahead. The course was laid out in a 1.5 km triangle with two starboard turns and an off shore start line, for the seven scheduled races during the day.

The first race was the Open Men. This saw Arran fighting hard against a strong Troon crew in a neck and neck race right to the finish line, Arran finished first taking the gold by only a second. Arran was then back on the start line for the Open Ladies.

Arran got off to a good start leading the pack with the Firth of Clyde Rowing Club (FOCCRs), but the younger FOCCRs crew kept calm and gradually pulled away taking gold, leaving Arran to be content with silver.

Arran had another win in the Novice race, with Donna Fleming racing for the very first time and Sarah Wilson in only her second competitive race, both winning gold medals.

Gold went to Arran again in the Men’s 220+. This was a very tight race in which Arran only just managed to stay out of trouble when Troon came into the last turn too fast clashing oars with Arran and almost hitting the Arran cox. The incident unsettled Troon, and Arran took advantage and pulled away to the finish line.

The race of the day was the Women’s 220+, Arran had the disadvantage of being drawn in lane one, the furthest away from the first turn. The strategy was that Arran would go all out from the start and use all their energies normally saved for a sprint finish. It worked, as Arran cut a diagonal path ahead of the other six skiffs and got to the first turn ahead of the pack. Prestwick were a persistent threat but were no match for the ever powerful and unstoppable Arran ladies who pulled away, finishing in the gold medal position.

Overall Arran achieved four first positions, one second, a third and a fourth, enough for Arran to take home the Prestwick trophy for the third time.

Photographs: Dave Ingham

Arran’s novices return from their gold medal win. No_B31regatta01

Arran change oars between races. No_B31regatta02

Arran’s chairperson Cil Paul receives the Prestwick Trophy from Derek Murchie. No_B31regatta03