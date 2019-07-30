Mink invades Whiting Bay home

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A homeowner in Whiting Bay received an unwelcome visitor recently when she discovered a mink scurrying around in her house.

Diane Black was at home with her two dogs when she noticed the mink making its way through the hallway of her house which is located in the centre of the village.

The small mammal had no fear of either Diane, or the fact that the scent of her two energetic Westies must of been evident in the house, but rather the element of surprise might of been on Diane’s behalf. Diane’s husband David said: ‘She was at one point standing on a chair whilst it ran around the chair legs.’

Diane said: ‘Sat at my desk and saw something small and black go past the hall doorway out of the corner of my eye. Went to investigate and found this cheeky wee thing running around! Shut all the doors in the hall so it ran upstairs into my bedroom. Finally managed to chase it out the front door.

‘Thank goodness the dogs stayed asleep or there would have been total chaos!’

Mink are not native to Britain and the ones that are found here are American mink which originated from fur-farming which was very popular prior to the year 2000 when it was eventually banned by the Fur Farming Prohibition Act.

Mink can be extremely violent and will attack animals and even in rare cases, humans, if threatened. They can grow up to weigh just over one and a half kilograms or three pounds and are a risk to ground birds, native vole and seabird colonies.

A hastily taken photograph of the mink in Diane Black’s house in Whiting Bay. No_B30mink01

The brave mink makes it way down the stairs, thankfully undetected by the homeowner’s dogs. No_B30mink02