Eco Savvy hosts Water Energy and You event

Arran Eco Savvy worked in conjunction with event organiser Home Energy Scotland and a number of conservation and environmental organisations to bring Arran its first water and energy conservation event.

The event which was attended by Home Energy Scotland South West, Scottish Water, CARES, Arran Community and Voluntary Service, VistArran/Arran Trust, Community of Arran Seabed Trust, Think About Plastic, Citrus Energy, Sustrans and Streetscene and Waste Awareness of North Ayrshire Council, offered visitors advice, activities, information, tools and freebies to save water, money and energy.

Making the event a fun filled day, as well as being informative, visitors were encouraged to take part in a number of fun activities which included smoothie bikes, eBike trials, an eco product tombola, a climate quiz, a prize draw and a number of children’s activities.

Joan Brockie, local promotions manager for Home Energy Scotland South West said: ‘We were delighted with the welcome and response we received at our Arran: Water, Energy and You event, held in Arran High.

‘On the day we spoke to a good number of residents from all around Arran, all of whom were really keen to hear about the energy and water saving measures they could put in place – not to mention the money saving tips our team shared with them too.

‘This was a great event for us, not only meeting the public but also working with several community groups from Arran, Sustrans, Citrus Energy and North Ayrshire Council. We wanted to bring an event to Arran which would represent the many ways we can all work together and support each other to improve our knowledge, awareness and usage of energy and water, along with environmental and eco issues, and we certainly achieved that.

‘There was also great interest in electric vehicles and the eBikes we had for people to try out. All in all it was a brilliant day, thank you to everyone who came along.”

Eco Savvy project manager Jude King added: ‘This event was a fantastic opportunity to bring together groups and like minded individuals with shared priorities around environmental education and action.

‘Many locals benefited from the advice given, and we had over 30 people signing up to the Sustainable Island Life project, for involvement in energy, travel and/or food focussed programs and activities. Thank you to all the stakeholders involved.

Perks of being a trustee, Helen Ross has a go on the smoothie bike. No_B31ecoX01

The Eco Savvy Sustainable Island Life Project team. No_B31ecoX02

The Home Energy Scotland team, organisers of the event. No_B31ecoX03

Eco Savvy shop manager Val Waite and project coordinator Ruth McLaren ran an eco product tombola and climate literacy quiz. No_B31ecoX04