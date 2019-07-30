A decade of elderly support

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Ten years ago the Arran Elderly Forum (AEF) was set up with the support of North Ayrshire Council (NAC) and Arran Community and Voluntary Services (ACVS) with the aim of campaigning on issues affecting the more mature residents of Arran and raising these issues with the agencies concerned, writes Jessie Clark

Many other groups do an excellent job on the island serving the older generation who now represent 34 per cent of the population and their efforts are supplemented by AEF which is a pressure group.

The forum is non-political, non-sectarian and non-racial and is open to all individuals. It meets monthly except July, August or December where issues causing concern to the local elderly are discussed and, if appropriate, action is taken on their behalf.

Representatives from the community council, ACVS and ferry committee attend the meetings. The local MP, MSP and North Ayrshire councillors are all updated on forum activities.

Over the years, many issues have been won, some unfortunately are still on the agenda, such as the My Bus concerns.

Guest speakers attend the forum and convey informative and useful information and this year members have enjoyed talks on the future of the NHS on Arran, how to avoid scams, establishing Powers of Attorney and the no cold callers campaign.

It is not all serious stuff though, the forum also organises an annual outing and luncheon. The next outing is on Wednesday August 21, which will be a trip to the Lagg Distillery with lunch included and is open to members and friends. If you would like to reserve a place to join them on this trip call the ACVS on 600611 for details.

All the meetings are open to residents with an interest in services, support and all aspects of life on Arran as they apply to the more mature members of our community.

If you feel you would like to go along and participate in the meetings and perhaps contribute ideas or skills which would be appropriate to their aims, they would welcome you on the third Wednesday of each month – except July, August and December. The meetings start at 11am but they gather at 10.30am to share a tea and biscuits and socialise.

The meeting are an opportunity to listen, learn and contribute to help to improve services and register Arran’s views on local and national legislation.

Members of the Arran Elderly Forum enjoy their annual outing last year. No_B30elderly01