Sunshine, sea and sand sculpting success

Words and pictures by Colin Smeeton

The Whiting Bay beach sculpting competition, which was delayed by a day owing to heavy rain, enjoyed a huge turnout last Thursday when it went ahead with warm sunshine and cooperative tides.

Taking place all along the packed beach in Whiting Bay 12 families and 11 individuals entered the competition which takes place each year as part of the Whiting Bay Fun Week.

Participants, young and old, brought out their buckets and spades and competed for the family prize, the adult prize, the eco prize and the people’s choice prize which was voted for by spectators.

Themes included mermaids, sharks, turtles, octopuses, bees and whales and many included environmental themes, no doubt competing for the eco prize and award which was sculpted by Arran artist Tim Pomeroy out of the wood from the demolished Whiting Bay pier.

Following an evening of fun on the beach, participants gathered for the prizegiving where Jan McGregor announced the winners and commended entries. Prizes were awarded by Nick Giles and Tim presented the eco prize.

Participants who had rushed to complete their creations owing to the tide then enjoyed burgers and sweets before crossing the road to the village hall where the popular quiz took place while the tide washed away the remnants of their afternoon efforts.

Daniel and Carrie Fraser of Eaglesham, Glasgow with their shark sculpture. 01_B30beach01

Girl power, Team Unicorn with their mermaid sculpture. 01_B30beach02

Frankie Lucas and Lucas Pearcy hard at work on their shark and tower creation. 01_B30beach03

A young girl scours the beach looking for shells and stones. 01_B30beach04

Rhianna and Rebecca Smith of Castle Douglas with their octopus. 01_B30beach05

Gosia and Victor Gwizdowski join with Milo and Flynn McDonald to create this well decorated turtle. 01_B30beach06

Ben and Dylan Lawrence of Dunfermline, Fife with Shocked Cactus. 01_B30beach07

Mum Judith and Olivia and Finn Hannigan created this eco-pus with the message of save our seas. 01_B30beach08

Team Pineapple Destroyers work on their island and castle sculpture. 01_B30beach09

Alec Fraser, Jake Early, Izzy Early and Kitty Townsend with their detailed and perfectly formed alligator which took first prize in the children’s category. 01_B30beach10

Winners of the eco prize, Sid and Jesse Townsend with Shark and Net. 01_B30beach11

Katherine and Laura Coyle join with friends Aisling and Rosie Wilkinson to create Draft Board. 01_B30beach12

Commended by judges in the eco category, Team Salmon in the early stages of their creation, Salmon Farm. 01_B30beach13

Tilda and Greta Litton teamed up with Catie MacArthur and Patryk Gwizdowski to sculpt a turtle. 01_B30beach14

A highly commended entry in the family category was Queen Bee, a collaboration between the Chrichton, West, Pringle and Black families. 01_B30beach15

A large-scale undertaking by the ladies of the McNamara family was the Snail and the Whale. 01_B30beach16

Winners of the family category were Daisy’s Dream Team of Galashiels, Glasgow who painstakingly created Arran Ice-Cream. 01_B30beach17

Nick Giles presents the children’s category winners, Alec Fraser, Jake Early, Kitty Towsend and Izzy Early with their prize. 01_B30beach18

Tim Pomeroy presents Sid and Jesse Townsend with the eco prize for their shark creation which also won the peoples choice prize. 01_B30beach19