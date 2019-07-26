Showing show is spectacular success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Riding Club held their annual Showing Show earlier this month at Balgowan farm in Shiskine.

The annual event is a highlight on the equestrian calendar on the island and enjoys a huge amount of support from riders and spectators.

A club spokeswoman said: ‘Many thanks to the judges for travelling to Arran for the day, all horses, ponies, riders and spectators for coming along and supporting and a special thanks to the Tod family for hosting the event at Balgowan Farm so successfully once again.’

All riders, horses and ponies enjoyed wonderful weather and the results were as follows: In hand horses and ponies four years and under, 1 Rachel Armitage and Bear. In hand horses and ponies five years and over, 1 Isla Yuill and Velvet, 2 Daisy McNamara and Selkie, 3 Harriet Lucas and Prince.

Showing under saddle ponies 13.2hh and under, 1 Niamh Gosman and Fred, 2 Cara Henderson and Teddy, 3 Annie West and Harry Fudge, 4 Rosie Wilkinson and Milo. Showing under saddle ponies over 13.2hh and not exceeding 15hh, 1 Hollie Adamson and Lexus, 2 Laura Tulloch riding Rona Fulton’s Ricky, 3 Clair Hendry and Colin, 4 Chloe McNeil and Bonnie.

Showing under saddle horses over 15hh and not exceeding 16hh, 1 Laura Tulloch and Gem, 2 Janis Murchie and Island Boy, 3 Lily Currie riding Eleanor Bone’s Kissme. Showing under saddle horses 16hh and over, 1 Kirsty Morrison riding Eleanor Bone’s Teema, 2 Vicki Yuill and Henley. Championship was awarded to Laura Tulloch and Gem, reserve champion went to Rachel Armitage and Bear.

Working/handy hunter rider 12 years and under. Jumps 30cm max, 1 Harriet Lucas riding Hollie Adamson’s Prince, 2 Rosie McNamara and Kizzy, 3 Lisa Henderson and Teddy, 4 Chloe McNeil and Bonnie.

Novice working hunter. Jumps 60cm max, junior, 1 Kirsty Morrison riding Eleanor Bone’s Teema, 2 Kirsty Morrison riding Janis Murchie’s Raffles, 3 Annie West and Harry Fudge, 4 Lily Currie riding Eleanor Bones’s Kissme. Senior, 1 Hollie Adamson and Lexus, 2 Clair Hendry and Colin, 3 Laura Tulloch riding Rona Fulton’s Ricky, 4 Vicki Yuill and Henley.

Open working hunter. Jumps 90cm max, 1 Isla Yuill and Velvet. Championship for working hunter classes was awarded to Kirsty Morrison with Eleanor Bone’s Teema, reserve champion was Hollie Adamson and Lexus.

Best rider 10 years and under, 1 Rosie McNamara and Kizzy, 2 Niamh Gosman and Fred, 3 Grace Popplewell and Fudge, 4 Eva McCrae and Missy. Ridden veteran, open to all horses and ponies 15- years and older, 1 Eva McCrae and Missy, 2 Janis Murchie and Island Boy, 3 Jessica Tetlow and Raffles, 4 Rosie McNamara and Kizzy.

Best rider in show was awarded to Annie West. Horse/pony in best condition was given to Lexus, owned and ridden by Hollie Adamson. Tack and turnout was awarded to Lisa Henderson with Teddy.

Lisa Henderson and Teddy, winners of the best tack and turnout at show. No_B30riding01

Annie West with Harry Fudge was awarded best rider in show. No_B30riding02

Kirsty Morrison, who won the championship for the working hunter jumping, riding Eleanor Bone’s Teema. No_B30riding03

Hollie Adamson with Lexus who were awarded reserve champions of the working hunter and also took the title of best condition in show. No_B30riding04

Rachel Armitage with Bear who took reserve champions in showing. No_B30riding05

Laura Tulloch won the showing championship. No_B30riding06