Orographic promises to be a stunning performance

A combination of outdoor performance fusing street theatre, live music and sculptural costume design, wrapped up into a presentation called Orographic, is set to delight an Arran audience when it takes place next week.

The multi venue performance will take place at Brodick Castle in association with Arran Arts Trust on Wednesday July 31 at 2pm and is free of charge with castle admission.

Orographic is a new outdoor performance by physical theatre performance troupe Oceanallover inspired by Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s landscape paintings and humankind’s relationship to mountains. During July the company will be thrilling audiences across Scotland with free performances at unique outdoor locations showcasing their unique brand of street theatre combing carnival costume design and live music.

Oceanallover’s artistic director, Alex Rigg, has a long time interest in the work of Charles Rennie Mackintosh and in particular his lesser known landscape paintings. By the early 1920s, Mackintosh had abandoned his architectural practice entirely and moved to the south of France where he indulged his passion for watercolour landscape painting around the Vermilion coast and river valleys snaking into the high Pyrenees.

Orographic takes direct inspiration from the abstract lines and shapes that Mackintosh used to communicate the mountains and hillsides in his paintings, as well as the spectacular land masses of Scotland. The term itself was coined to describe the study of the formation and geographic features of mountains.

Occeanallover’s music and spectacular costume design was influenced by spectacular land masses in Scotland such as Rackwick, Criffel, Cathkin Braes, Merrick, Ben Nevis, Ben Lomond, Arrochar Alps and the Campsie Fells. Thematically Orographic will consider the awe we experience when faced with a mountainous structure and the human desire throughout history to conquer such edifices.

Across the tour Oceanallover’s unique brand of pop-up theatre will be performed in locations as diverse as a harbourfront, a forest, a castle and a mountain range.

