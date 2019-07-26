Missing man found on Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A man missing on has been found injured on a hillside on Arran.

Miroslav Novak, 23, was reported missing overnight from Dundee from where he had travelled by train before taking the ferry to Arran.

The Arran Mountain Rescue Team were scrambled at first light and with the assistance of the search and rescue helicopter found Mr Novak on Ben Tarsuinn. He has been taken for medical treatment but his condition is not yet known.