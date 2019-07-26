Home Farm looks at new horizons

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A new cafe and restaurant is to be created at one of Arran’s most popular shopping spots.

Home Farm outside Brodick is looking for a tenant to take over the former Creelers site which has been empty for nearly three years. It is just one of a number of proposed developments.

The building, which once housed the restaurant, has now been stripped back to its bare walls and the former smokehouse is to be demolished. Whoever takes over the building will be able to help design the internal fit to their particular needs with the support of the Russell family, who own the whole site.

The new cafe can have space for outside seating and there is an area earmarked for a children’s playpark.

It was present boss Duncan Russell’s father Ian who had the vision to turn the derelict Home Farm site, once the farm of Brodick Castle, into a shopping destination more than 30 years ago.

Today, as well as being home to Arran Aromatics, the site has the Cheese Shop, the pottery shop of Simon Thorborn and other outlets.

Now firmly looking to the future, the first part of the jigsaw is to find a new tenant to run what will become the onsite cafe and restaurant, with the current cafe being taken over by the Arran Coffee Company run by Alix Hitching, who previously planned a similar coffee roasting venture in Whiting Bay. Duncan is also in talks with Taste of Arran who are considering a produce outlet.

He told The Arran Banner: ‘When mum and dad bought the home farm their vision was to turn the derelict site into a thriving hub that the island would be proud of. I think my dad would be delighted to see a new restaurant/cafe on the site as he would have loved the constant rising standards of catering on the island as shown by Little Rock, the Wineport and others.

‘Home Farm combines the best of manufacturing and retailing for visitors to see it, make it, try it.’

‘We see Arran growing in its attraction to visitors and we have to adapt to their needs. Whether this means running a courtesy bus to Home Farm, or a shop-and-ship for foot passenger to enjoy – kind of like collect by car to save them having to carry everything while they enjoy their visit,’ Duncan added, although these remain plans for the future.

Anyone who would like further information, or to register an interest should contact Duncan by emailing him at homefarmarran@gmail.com

In another development, Eco Savvy has moved into office space vacated by Arran Aromatics, above the gift shop. Arran Aromatics now have its offices on the second floor.

The new offices give the ever expanding Eco Savvy a bright an airy open workspace – compared to their previous accommodation in the Ormidale Pavilion – as well as individual offices, a cosy meeting room and a conference room in which to hold their workshops.

Project manager Jude King said: ‘We have two years funding for the office space which is ideal for our growing team and hopefully we will be here even longer.’