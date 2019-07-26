Great gathering at Lochranza gala

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Words and pictures by Colin Smeeton

Lochranza sprang to life last weekend with the sounds of music, laughter and excitement filling the air during a weekend packed full of festivities at the annual gala weekend.

Starting last Thursday with a ceilidh and a quiz the following evening, the main gala centred on an action packed weekend with a number of events taking place throughout the village on Saturday and Sunday.

Starting on a high note on Saturday the Arran Pipe Band attracted a good audience with a performance at the Castle Spit before making their way to the village hall. Following the pipe band, the Lochranza Sea Queen, Catherine Smith and pirate protector Anthony Baboolal, led the pirate procession to the village hall with their arrival signalling the start of the afternoon proceedings.

On offer outside in the sunshine were children’s games, a dog show and live music. In the hall visitors were treated to a number of stalls with the ever-popular raffle and face painting taking place alongside crafts and sweet vendors.

As the afternoon progressed, and children had had their fill of excitement and burgers from the barbecue, Soundcradle provided the evening entertainment with a licenced bar helping to create a festival atmosphere.

The final day of the gala weekend saw children enjoying a seashore scramble with Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST), followed by a duck derby and a teddy bears picnic.

Children set off gingerly during the egg and spoon race. 01_B30Lochranza01

Smiles and laughter aplenty as participants make their way towards the finish line in the mum and daughter race. 01_B30Lochranza02

It’s a tricky business, competitors try to find their feet in the three-legged race. 01_B30Lochranza03

Crossing the line in style, three-legged race competitors celebrate their win. 01_B30Lochranza04

Sea Queen Catherine Smith is joined by her pirate protector Anthony Baboolal. 01_B30Lochranza05

The Arran Pipe Band and the Sea Queen lead the procession to the village hall. 01_B30Lochranza06

Silhouetted by Lochranza Castle the Arran Pipe Band march down Castle Spit. 01_B30Lochranza07

The procession makes its way towards the village hall. 01_B30Lochranza08

Children arrive dressed as pirates for the fancy dress competition. 01_B30Lochranza09

A well dressed pirate prepares for the dog show. 01_B30Lochranza10

Ian Quinn, Ian Wilson and Kenny Morrison hosted a stall in aid of the Waverley Boiler refit appeal. 01_B30Lochranza11

A young girl sits patiently while having her face painted. 01_B30Lochranza12

Owners parade with their pooches during the dog competition. 01_B30Lochranza13

Sarah Beane and Bruce of North Yorkshire were the winners of the pet and owner look-alike competition. 01_B30Lochranza14

Youngsters take part in the three year old race category with parents and supporters cheering from the sidelines. 01_B30Lochranza15

Children’s races were a popular event with many children winning prizes for their efforts. 01_B30Lochranza16