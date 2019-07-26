Glen’s Open experience

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Young Shiskine greenkeeper Glen Mlotek has just had the thrill of a lifetime after he was chosen to was chosen to be part of the greenkeeping support team at the British Open held at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland last week.

Glen returned with an official Open uniform and recounted his trip to Shiskine Club captain Gordon Wilson who enjoyed hearing about his experience and delight with being included for each of the four days as part of the greenkeeping support teams.

While gaining some top tips and tricks Glen was involved in matches which included, Tom Lehman, Angel Miguel Jiminez and Danny Willett.

Shiskine Club captain Gordon Wilson said: ‘It was quite a thrill for this likeable young man who is highly regarded by Shiskine’s head greenkeeper, Stewart Fotheringham.’

Glen Mlotek, wearing the official Open uniform, shares his experience with Shiskine Club captain Gordon Wilson. No_B30Glen01