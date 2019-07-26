End of an era

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A sad sight as Torrylinn Creamery workers Lisa Edwards and Stewart Kilpatrick slab the final batch of cheese on the final day of production last week at the creamery which closes its doors for the last time next week. Turn to page four for our tribute to an island institution. 01_B30era01