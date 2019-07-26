Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 30

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday July 24, 1999

Fish farm changes

Marine Harvest McConnell, the company which owns the fish farm in Lamlash Bay, has been sold to a Dutch based animal feed company Nutrico. While the new owners said that they could not talk about individual fish farms at this stage, they did say that the purchase ended a long period of uncertainty and that, as a company committed to aquaculture, it anticipated expansion and security of all jobs.

In recent years salmon farming has been beset with problems, one being cheaper production from Norway. Marine Harvest, which came to Arran in the late 80s, has had several changes of ownership from themselves to Unilever, to Booker and now to Nutrico.

Grading grumbles

That Tourist Board membership if is dependent on compulsory grading and classification is one of the biggest gripes among members. One Arran hotel, which is to be expelled from the board at the end of the month, is particularly upset about this.

The owner received an incognito visit from one of the grading officers and during the process of refurbishment she was told to meet the standards or risk being expelled. The owner felt that some leeway should of been allowed and that she had run into problems with a carpet supplier and that a slur had been cast over her and the hotel.

Describing the threat as inflexibility on the part of the Tourist Board she said that instead of being given the ultimatum about being expelled she would of preferred to meet and talk about it and explain that, if given a few days, they would meet with the required standards. Which she would have done anyway, had she not been let down by outside suppliers.

Midge expansion

One element of global warming and mild winters is that midges, previously confined to the west and north of Scotland, are being found further south. This year, as well as appearing earlier, they have been found as far south as Cornwall.

Entomologists have been describing these as Scottish flesh-eating midges and responsible for ruining more Scottish holidays than our indifferent weather. But every cloud must have a silver lining, even a cloud of midges. And if these ghastly creatures are now summer residents in England the problem they present will become more widely known and, who knows, more serious effort may be made to combat this scourge. If they can be prevented from disturbing life in England, something may be able to be done about them in Scotland.

An impressive performance, Jean Bowden sings and George Mcllwham plays, at the summer serenade in Corrie Church last Tuesday. 01_B30twe01

New owners of Butt Lodge Hotel in Lochranza, Cameron and Dorothy Robertson, also run the Lochranza Pier Tearoom and will be refurbishing and upgrading the hotel in time for the next season. 01_B30twe02

Reliving the past at an event at the Arran Heritage Museum, blacksmith Ian Wade plys his trade while watched by Jackie Wallace and Alastair Hendry. 01_B30twe03

Showing no lack of energy or enthusiasm, these sack race girls also took part in a number of other fun events during the Kildonan Fun Week. 01_B30twe04

Robot James Todd, policeman Richard Craig and cleaner Lauren Miller were the three winners in the fancy dress competition during the Lamlash Gala Week. Presiding over proceedings was Heather Queen Rachel Todd. 01_B30twe05