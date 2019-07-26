All the fun of the church fete

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick Church held its annual fete in the church grounds at Knowe Road on Saturday on a splendid sunny afternoon.

All the usual stalls – baking, tombola, plants, bric-a-brac, toys, bookstall and many others were all there and, of course, a tearoom.

There were also children’s games in the church gardens and throughout the day duck eggs were for sale for the highlight of the day the winning duck selection for which first prize of £100 went to Kathleen Boag.

The event helps fundraising to maintain the church and hall, both of which are well used throughout the year.

The bric-a-brac stall does a roaring trade. 01_B30fete01

The busy plant stall in the church gardens. 01_B30fete02

Alison Keir had a busy day selling duck eggs with her helper. 01_B30fete04

Toys and games for sale at the children’s stall. 01_B30fete05

The church pews were packed with books galore. 01_B30fete06

The baking stall was cleared out in no time. 01_B30fete07

The always popular tomobola stall. 01_B30fete08

Girls try their hand at the ladder game. 01_B30fete09

Little Samuel Brisbane, aged 3, has fun with the duck eggs with cousin Rebecca Fitzsimmons. 01_B30fete10

The winner of the duck egg £100 first prize Kathleen Boag. 01_B30fete11