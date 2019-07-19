Young guns blaze a trail as Southend lift cup

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick 1 Southend 2

Arran Haulage Cup Final

Saturday afternoon saw old rivals Brodick and Southend battle it out for the first silverware of the season in the sun and in a heated game which saw some of the youngest players from both sides rising to prominence by scoring for their teams.

Both teams had players missing which resulted in a few old faces turning out to help their teams. The teams cancelled each other out for the first half hour with some good battles all over the field. Southend broke the deadlock 10 minutes before half time when youngster Gregor Crichton made a great run to latch onto Ryan Armstrong’s through ball.

In the second half Brodick came out the blocks and were pushing more boys forward in the hope of an equaliser. Persistence paid off and it was another youngster, Kyle McNicol, who curled the ball beautifully beyond Fraser McKenzie in the Southend goal. However it wasn’t long before Southend managed to get themselves back in front. Despite great blocks on the line from goalkeeper Finlay Sillars and then defender Adam McNicol they were unable to block the third effort from 15 year old James Currie, which proved to be the Southend winner.

The goal meant that all three goals in the match were scored by new S5 students at the high school. A great advert for the next generation of footballers coming through.

Southend hit the bar twice in the latter stages through Ryan Armstrong and Stevie Judge but couldn’t increase their lead.

The final whistle went and Southend were crowned champions for the 9th time in 12 seasons. Brodick player Christopher ‘Babbies’ MacNeil was given man of the match by referee Sean Higgins despite being on the losing side. Babbies has been instrumental to breaking up play in the middle of the pitch and showing his usual determination.

A spokesman for the Arran Football Association said: ‘The association would like to thank Struan and Rachel Armitage of Arran Haulage for their continued generous support towards football on the island. A thank you too to driver Donald ‘Stud’ McKinnie for presenting the trophy on Arran Haulage’s behalf.

Heading: Seven up as Lamlash keep up challenge

Northend 0 Lamlash 7

Arran Dairies League

Lamlash kept their faint title hopes alive with another convincing away win against Northend in the only game on Monday night.

Johnny Sloss added another four goals to his tally for the season taking him one goal ahead of Southend’s Ryan Armstrong in the battle for this years golden boot.

Ben Tattersfield and Grant Adamson both scored their third goals of the season respectively. Young Dylan Smith scored a penalty late on to open his account for the season.

Unsurprisingly Johnny was given the man of the match for another impressive performance. The way Johnny is playing he has got to be one of the favourites for player of the year.

The next fixtures in the Arran Dairies league will be on Monday July 22 when Lamlash face Brodick at 6.30pm and Southend travel to Lochranza to take on Northend at 7pm.

The Southend team who have maintained an unbeaten record this season. 01_B29Xfooty01

Last year’s winner of the Arran Haulage Cup, Brodick were unable keep the silverware in their trophy case. 01_B29Xfooty02

Gregor Chrichton rounds the Brodick keeper to score the first goal for Southend. 01_B29Xfooty03

A bruising encounter, players collide as they leap into the air. 01_B29Xfooty04

Brodick players defend in numbers to prevent a Southend goal. 01_B29Xfooty05

Donald ‘Stud’ Mckinnie presents Ryan Armstrong with the Arran Haulage Cup while Frazer Barr douses the team in celebratory champagne. 01_B29Xfooty06

Man of the match Christopher ‘Babbies’ MacNeil feels the pressure as four Southend players rush for the ball. 01_B29Xfooty07

Joel Small, surrounded by opposition players, attempts to scissor-kick the ball behind him. 01_B29Xfooty08

Southend’s Frazer Mackenzie tried to halt a Brodick goal attempt which struck the bar. 01_B29Xfooty09