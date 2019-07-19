Wellies for Woodside open day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Woodside Farm in Kildonan will be hosting their first open day later this month which will allow visitors to lean all about their organic growing techniques, permaculture design principles and regenerative agricultural practices.

Hoping to eventually become the first fully not for profit and community owned farm in Scotland, Woodside Arran is run according to community supported agriculture (CSA) principals.

CSA is a partnership between farmers and consumers in which the responsibilities, risks and rewards of farming are shared. Consumers, often referred to as members, support the efforts of the farm and receive benefits which can range from vegetables, fish, poultry to meat and dairy products.

The Woodside Farm open day will take place on Saturday July 27, from 10am to 4pm and on offer for visitors will be the opportunity to meet the pigs and the chickens, check out their new sawmill and rocket composter, try some vegetables from their market garden or relax by the pond and the trees with a cup of tea and cake.

There will also be a members only day on Wednesday July 24 for a sneak preview before the open day with the promise of ‘a few surprises’.

More information about CSA and how to join the organisation can be found on their website at https://woodsidearran.com

