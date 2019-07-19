Photograph of the week – week 29
Illustrating the photography rule of thirds and an unusual view overlooking Holy Isle and to the hills beyond, this image from reader Arno Loessner of Kings Cross captures the muted tones and layering effects of a hazy sundown admirably. No_B29POTW01