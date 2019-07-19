Moon man visited Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It was the day the man on the moon came to Arran.

As NASA and people from around the globe celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, and Neil Armstrong’s historic walk on the moon, many might not be familiar with the fact that Arran has a tenuous link to the famous event.

It was in September of 1985 that the man who became the most famous person on earth July in 1969, paid Arran and Brodick Castle a visit. Without announcement or media fanfare, as was his preference, the notoriously private Neil Armstrong arrived at the castle with a group of American friends.

Taking a giant step from just across the water, the visitors were taking a break from a golfing holiday at Turnberry. Following the groups’ visit they all departed as unobtrusively as they had arrived.