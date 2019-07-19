Family kayak around Arran in memory of loved Ninni

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

A family from Bolton are be taking on an epic challenge by kayaking around Arran in only four days in memory of their beloved Ninni.

Eleven year old Noah and his father Oliver Wotherspoon will be undertaking the epic 60 mile adventure starting tomorrow (Sunday) with the backing of a support boat crewed by Noah’s grandfather, Richard Wotherspoon and Alex Wotherspoon who is Oliver’s brother.

Noah’s mum Tamsin will also be supporting the effort from the land with her nine year old daughter Sunni who will step in to complete the mission if Noah is unable to.

Oliver and Noah will be camping on the beaches that they moor up on, so will be carrying their tent and sleeping bags with them as well as fishing lines to catch their dinner for the evening.

The kayaking will be done in stages and once the kayakers have completed their paddling for the day Sunni and Tamsin will be arranging a beach clear up of rubbish and plastic on the beaches that they moor up on.

The motivation for the extended family to undertake this challenge is an emotionally driven one which has been a long time in the making. Norma Wotherspoon (Ninni) passed away late last year after a battle against cancer. Norma is the mother of Oliver, Alex, Lizzy and Harry Wotherspoon, wife to Richard Wotherspoon and ninni (grandmother) to Noah, Sunni, Moses, Beau, Nell, Patrick and Betty.

Norma’s last days were spent at Christies hospital in Manchester and the hospital gave so much support and comfort to Norma that her family wanted to do something in the name of Norma, as well as giving something back to the hospital. During the very intensely sad days at Christies the family started talking about what they could do for the hospital and this is where the challenge started, around Norma’s bedside.

Through their contribution page at Ninni.muchloved.com the family have already raised £11,000 in memory of Norma who spent most of her life helping others as a health visitor in Bolton.

Norma throughout her life visited Arran where she used to have a family house on the beachside of Whiting Bay. Since the family all grew up knowing and loving the island it has a very special place in their hearts, making it the ideal location for their challenge.

Oliver, Noah and Sunni have been training for this event for the past few months and Oliver’s dad has brought his boat Nebo back from Arran to Bolton earlier this year to give her a huge overhaul restoration so the boat is sea worthy to help as the support boat.

Tamsin said: ‘Norma was a wonderful wife to Richard and mother to Oliver, Alex, Lizzie and Harry. She was also a doting ninni to Noah, Sunni, Moses, Beau, Paddy, Betty and Nell. Family was her life and to the family she was the keystone to all happiness. She is much loved and will always be remembered.

‘We would love it if people would like to come and help with the beach clean ups and to welcome Oliver and Noah in from the sea when they arrive at their destination. Oliver and Noah intend to do the round trip around the island in four days, they intend to set off from Lamlash but it is weather permitting so their plans may change.’

Oliver and Noah Wotherspoon are experienced kayakers who enjoy spending time together. No_B29kayak01

Noah is excited to be undertake the challenge in memory of his much loved grandmother. No_B29kayak02

Norma Wotherspoon who passed away late last year after a battle with cancer. No_B29kayak03