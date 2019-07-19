Arran hit by power cut

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

More than 2,000 businesses and residents on Arran were left without electricity on Monday morning after a major power cut.

There was a complete blackout in Brodick, Lamlash, Lochranza and Shiskine affecting 2,148 customers of Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

Surging before switching off altogether, users experienced a 15 minute power failure between just before 12noon.

Explaining the cause for the loss of power a spokesman from SSEN said: ‘When our team of local engineers were carrying out repairs to the overhead lines following last week’s lightning strikes, a fault on the network caused the power to go off for a short time.

‘Situations like this are very rare, and we would like to reassure our customers that we did everything we could to get their supplies back on as safely and as quickly as possible.’

Despite the rapid resolution of the problem, customers were seen gathered outside the doors at the large Co-op in Brodick which also suffered from the loss of power and which was unable to serve customers.

One positive outcome of the outage has been that the Co-op self service loyalty card scanner at the cigarette counter – which has been out of action for a number of weeks now and was awaiting repair- returned back to life after the jolt and has been working perfectly ever since the power failure.