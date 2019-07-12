Sean winds up series with trip to Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The final episode of a Scottish travel programme will see STV’s Sean Batty visiting Arran next week.

Sean’s Scotland has seen the popular weatherman embark on a scenic journey across Scotland. In the series finale, which will be broadcast on Monday July 15 at 8pm, Sean travels to Arran, an island he already knows well.

For the programme he visits the newly refurbished Brodick Castle and learns about its history, the established gardens and how the National Trust for Scotland manage the estate which includes the mountain of Goatfell.

He also goes on a walk with a Forestry and Land Scotland ranger to find out about the island’s woodland and how its healthy red squirrel population faces a struggle for food during the summer months. He also learns about the work of COAST (The Community of Arran Seabed Trust) that has made a huge difference to the conservation and restoration of the seas around Arran and the Clyde for the past 20 years.

Then it’s on to the delicious food and drink of the island. Sean first gets a breadmaking lesson at the Blackwater Bakehouse and finally he visits the Isle of Arran distillery at Lochranza to learn about the history of whisky production on Arran.

During the series viewers have seen Sean exploring some of Scotland’s most beautiful landscapes – from the wilds of Sutherland down to Dumfries and Galloway and the Isle of Colonsay across to Aberdeenshire – meeting people and hearing stories from all corners of Scotland.

Sean said: ‘We already know we live in one of the most beautiful countries in the world, but the environment has suffered over the years. Over the course of the series I’ll take you on a journey to some of the most scenic parts of the country, and introduce you to lots of lovely people along the way.

‘It’s a very varied programme where I try my hand at paddle boarding, basket weaving, bee keeping, gin making and river bank restoration. But the programme is all hinged on those people who work tirelessly to save Scotland’s countryside and provide nature with a helping hand to ensure it remains beautiful for a long time to come.’

The whole series is available on the STV player.

Sean at recently reopened Brodick Castle. 01_B28sean01

Sean at Kildonnan in a scene from the Arran episode. 01_B28sean02