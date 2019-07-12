Kildonan hill is easy for Dave’s old knees

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Sub-heading: Mollie and Jamie mop up other prizes

Usually the sun is shining but this year it was a wet night for this year’s Kildonan Fun Run on Tuesday.

But 14 hardy athletes dusted down their running shoes to hit the starting line and it stayed remarkably dry for the duration of the race. Organisers said they were pleased with the turnout given the weather conditions and were happy to see five juniors taking part as it bodes well for the future.

First home was Dave Black back from injury after missing last year’s race and completing the tough 4 mile course in 27min 12sec. He said: ‘Last year I couldn’t run at all because of old duffed knees. This evening I won a running race. That is truly a privilege and I am grateful that my old duffy knees can now manage right up to High Kildonan at all, especially in a faster time than anyone else.’

First female home was Kildonan’s own Mollie Maclean who crossed the line in a sprint finish with boyfriend Tom Galbraith in a tied time of 33min 47sec. The first junior home was Jamie Worthington in a time of 35min 11sec.

The run is held as part of Kildonan Fun Week and events continue every day until Saturday.

Ready for the off at the start of the Kildonan Fun Run. 01_B28run01

Dave Black comes home in first place. 01_B28run02

Tom Galbraith and Mollie Maclean in a sprint finish to the line. 01_B28run03

Jamie Worthington is the first junior home. 01_B28run04

Harry Gilmore in a sprint to the finish line. 01_B28run05

Sue, in half-marathon training, is still smiling at the finish line. 01_B28run06

Winners Dave Black, Jamie Worthington and Mollie Maclean after the race. 01_B28run07

The second placed runner makes a strong finish. 01_B28run08

Jamie Worthington has a well earned rest at the finishing line. 01_B28run09