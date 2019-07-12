Jewish cultural group host first event

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A new Arran group of the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities (SCoJeC) who formed this year to bring Jewish cultural activities to the island will be hosting their first event next week.

The inaugural event will be a summer house concert in Whiting Bay with Lev Atlas, a Klezmer viola virtuoso and principal viola of the Scottish Opera Orchestra.

The concert will take place on Thursday July 18, with a buffet dinner starting at 7pm followed by a concert and discussion. Entrance is free of charge but donations will be accepted and appreciated to help with costs.

Sharon Shenhav, one of the organisers, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome back Lev Atlas who has performed at concerts on Arran many times and is well known to locals. While most of his concerts were at Whiting Bay Hall I hosted a home concert several years ago and the audience was charmed by the warmth and intimacy as well as the talent of this personable musician.

‘All are welcome to join us and we look forward to a very special evening. There will be a chance to have a discussion with Lev and we welcome other musicians to bring their instruments for a musical session after the concert.’

Booking and further details of the venue can be found online at trybooking.co.uk/7237 or email arran@scojec.org or by telephone on 07428 082001.

Lev Atlas No_B28lev01