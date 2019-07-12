Independence day win at Machrie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Thursday July 4, Ladies Open, Tri-Am with two scores counting. The open held on American independence day attracted 33 players. There was quite a stiff wind which was marvellous for keeping the midges down. 1 Jenni Turnbull, Liz Kerr and Alice Anderson, 2 Shona Weir, Fiona Miller and Lynda Howie, 3 Fiona Scott, Winnie Maccallum and Iris Robertson.

Longest drive on 6th, bronze Fiona Malcolm, longest drive on 4th, silver Winnie Maccallum, bronze nearest pin in two on 5th Elizabeth Kerr, silver nearest pin in two on 9th Alice Anderson, longest putt on 8th Jane McDonald. The course was in great condition thanks to David Jeffries, and Katie and her crew in the Machrie Teeroom who fed us very well indeed.

Shiskine Golf Club

Sunday July 7, Sam Guthrie Memorial Texas Scramble. 1 Sandy Kerr, Fergus Judge, Glenn Stewart and Robyn Keen 36, 2 The Millers 38.1 BIH, also best dressed team, 3 Sheila Gray, Alice Anderson, Willie McNally and Brian Kelso 38.1.

The sum of £800 was raised for Shiskine Valley Trust/Improvements. Many thanks to all the teams who played and to anyone else who helped make this such a successful day.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday July 4, Tom Graham Trophy and Summer Cup, CSS 64. 1 Dylan Smith 81-22=59, 2 Dougie Macfarlane 65-1=64, 3 Robert Calder 75-11=64, 4 Todd Jameson 71-5=66 BIH, 5 Allan Colquhoun 72-6=66. Best scratch Dougie Macfarlane 65. Magic twos Paul Cowan @2nd, Dylan Smith @16th, Serg El Adm @14th. Hole 13 drawn – rollover continues. Winner of Tom Graham Trophy (and his first senior yrophy) was Dylan Smith with a score of 59. Well done Dylan!

Saturday July 6, Club Championship qualifying round one, CSS 64. 1 Stuart Campbell 69-6=63, 2 Todd Jameson 68-5=63, 3 Paul Cowan 69-5=64. Best scratch Todd Jameson 68. Magic twos Stuart Campbell @13th, Todd Jameson @16th, Dougie Macfarlane @16th. Hole 4 drawn – rollover continues.

Sunday July 7, Club Championship qualifying round two and Jamieson Cup. 1 Lee Dutton 81-20=61, 2 Derek Harrison 87-23=64 BIH, 3 David Cameron 74-10=64. Best scratch Stuart Campbell 71. Magic twos Lee Dutton @17th, Neil Young @13th, Paul Cowan @8th. Hole 16 drawn – rollover continues. Winner of Qualifying Cup (net scores), Stuart Campbell 63+65=128.

Ladies Section: Wednesday July 3, Fleet 4, CSS 64, par 65, seven played. 1 Kate McAdam 77(17)60, 2nd Yvonne Brothers 83(18)65. Scratch Kate McAdam 77.

Fixtures: Thursday July 11, Summer Cup, make up own groups. Saturday July 13, Championship quarter-finals from 4.40pm. Sunday July 14, Championship qemi-finals from 12noon, also Medal Shield, 9.30am and 12.30pm starts.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday July 3, Summer Trophy, 19 played, CSS 63. 1 Sandy Pringle 13, 60 and lowest gross, 2 Edward Hope 17, 63, 3 Colin Wannop 28, 64 ACB, 4 David Blair 15, 64. Magic twos Colin Wannop @17th.

Sunday July 7, The Whiting Bay Improvements Trophy. Another fine summer morning drew a good field of 24 for the latest of our charity support opens with many of our regular visitors returning as well as some newbies. Nice to see them all getting to enjoy the course in its present fabulous condition and hopefully the newbies will themselves become regulars.

Scoring was good but nonetheless CSS stayed at 63/36 points. Fraser Mackenzie beat that handsomely to win by two points from last year’s runner up, Stewart McGregor who this year matched last year’s winning total. 1 Fraser Mackenzie 24, 40pts, 2 Stewart McGregor 13, 38, 3 Stuart Paterson 13, 36 ACB, 4 David Blair 15, 36. Magic twos Graeme Mack @4th and 17th, Stuart McGregor, Stuart Paterson and John Pennycott, all @17th.

Fixtures: Sunday July 14, The Raymond Curtis Salver, open competition, draws at 9am and 11am. Wednesday July 17, The McLintock Cup, draw at 5.50pm. Saturday and Sunday July 20 and 21, The Armitage Groundworks Whiting Bay Gent’s Open. Some slots still available, call 700487 to book your time.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday July 3, Summer Cup, 44 played, CSS 64. 1 Greg McCrae 64-6=58, 2 Chris Park 75-15=60, 3 Bob McCrae 71-10=61. Scratch Greg McCrae 64.

Sunday July 7, Brandon qualifier, 25 played, CSS 64. 1 Douglas Robertson 79-18=61 acb, 2 Terry Raeside 73-12=61, 3Bob McCrae 71-9=62. Scratch Ewan McKinnon 68.

Fixture: Sunday July 14, Graham putter.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday July 3, 18 hole sweep. 1 A McDonald 72-15=57, 2 J McGovern 76-13=63.

Saturday July 6, J Logan Memorial Trophy. 1 C McNeil 76-19=57, 2 R Logan 67-6=61. Magic twos, too many twos so the pot is carried over to next week.

Fixtures: Saturday July 13, Commemoration Shield and Rose Bowl Open, ballots at 9am and 2pm. Wednesday July 17, Crawford Cup, ballot at 6pm.

Winners of the Ladies Open at Machrie Bay, held on American Independence Day, were Liz Kerr, Alice Anderson and Jenni Turnbull with several of the hole winners. No_B28golf01

Winners of the Sam Guthrie Memorial Texas Scramble were Robyn Keen, best dressed, Fergus Judge, Glenn Stewart and Sandy Kerr, grandson of the late Sam Guthrie, with their trophy and prizes. No_B28golf02