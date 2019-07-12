Free swimming at Auchrannie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Auchrannie Resort has teamed up with North Ayrshire Council to offer free summer swimming for young people up to the age of 18 living on Arran.

To take advantage of this offer, available Monday to Friday between 10am and 3pm from now until Friday August 16, simply present your Arran Library card to the desk attendant to gain access.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult and no library card is necessary for babies and children up to four years.

For further information, call Auchrannie Spa Leisure Club on 01770 302234 (extn 4755).

Library membership is free. Forms are available from Brodick Library, which should be signed by parent or carer and returned along with two documents giving proof of address.