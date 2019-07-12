Announcements – 13th July 2019
DEATHS
HOWIE: Robert – Peacefully at South Beach House Care Home, Ardrossan on Tuesday 2nd July 2019, Robert, beloved husband of Megan and dear father of David, Sheila and Alison. Funeral service, to which all friends are respectfully invited, at West Kilbride Parish Church on Saturday 13th July at 10am, thereafter to West Kilbride Cemetery. Family flowers only please.