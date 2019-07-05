Trolley tots get their L plates

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

To celebrate the purchase of shopping carts designed specially for children, the Brodick Co-op hosted a competition in which six lucky winners were selected to be the first to trial them with the help of £10 gift vouchers.

Selecting the names at random, the winners were: Kayleigh McEwan, Masie and Jack Picken, Loxa Sorcha Dunsmuir, Angus Henderson and Rennie Sloss.

Store manager Liz Mclean, whose store was not earmarked to receive the child sized trolleys, managed to secure them by convincing bosses that there was sufficient demand for them on the island.

Purchasing a single small trolley earlier this year, and offering it to young shoppers to gauge interest, the trolley proved to be so popular that they have now become a regular feature in the store.

Liz said: ‘The new child sized trolleys came about from customer demand. A number of customers, whose children had used them on the mainland, enquired if we would consider purchasing some of them for their children to use. We held a trial with just one small trolley and it was such a bit hit with children and parents that Co-op management agreed to purchase some for our store.

‘The new trolleys are already proving to be very popular and are adding to the shopping experience for young children, and helping to make life just a bit easier for parents. Mums, dads, children and families can now all visit our store and enjoy a great family-friendly shopping experience.’

The competition winners visited the store last week and had the opportunity to test the new trolleys which, if the smiles on their faces were any indication of their approval, have been readily accepted as another welcome addition to the store.

The trolleys can be found inside the store near the checkouts and are available for anyone to use. They have also been adopted by a number of elderly customers who have found the diminutive size and raised grab handle particularly useful.

Competition winners Angus Henderson leads the trolley charge with young shoppers Maisie and Jack Picken advancing from the rear. 01_B27coop01

Loxa Sorcha Dunsmuir wastes no time in doing her shopping, starting with a packet of biscuits, to the delight of her parents who proudly look on. 01_B27coop02